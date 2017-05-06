Decatur police investigating suspicious fire

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire that happened on the city's northeast side Thursday night.

Decatur police say the fire happened at a home in the 1300 block of East Grand Street at about 11:35 p.m. Firefighters arrived shortly after the fire was reported, and extinguished the flames.

Decatur police also say the investigation into this incident has led officers to believe this fire is suspicious in nature. The Decatur Fire Department has not yet responded to a request for comment regarding this fire.

