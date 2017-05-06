Urbana's Market at the Square opens for season

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Locally-grown food, flowers, and more will be available at Urbana's Market at the Square this spring and summer.

Officials say Urbana's Market at the Square opened for the season on May 6. Every Saturday, from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m., attendees will be able to sample the wares of more than 150 local vendors. Products available for purchase include locally-grown produce, flowers, meat, cheeses, eggs, honey, wine, and crafts.

Market at the Square also provides family-friendly programs, such as cooking demonstrations, art workshops, and performances hosted by the Urbana Arts Program.

Market Director Natalie Kenny Marquez says, "We've had a very busy off-season preparing for 2017. With the addition of a brand new website and an updated market arrangement, we're ready for a great season!"

Officials also say all vendors accept cash, many accept credit and debit cards, and customers may use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by bringing their LINK card to the information tent at the northwest corner of the market. Additionally, grant funding will allow the Market to offer a match on SNAP benefits of up to $20 per weekend.

