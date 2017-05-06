Illinois National Guard honors Fallen Heroes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Members of the Illinois National Guard who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country were honored during a memorial ceremony in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial Ceremony was held at the Illinois State Military Museum at Camp Lincoln at 1 p.m. This event was held to honor those who died during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Photos of the men and women who gave their lives were shown, with a wreath positioned just in front of the images.

For more information about the Illinois National Guard, click here.