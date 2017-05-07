Suspect wanted in Springfield McDonald's hit and run

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say they are searching for a person who drove a vehicle into a McDonald's restaurant Saturday night.

According to our news partners at WTAX News Radio, the crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. at the McDonald's location near the intersection of South Sixth Street and South Grand Avenue East. Springfield police say they are investigating this crash as a hit-and-run, and that officers are on the lookout for the driver. No injuries were reported, but detectives did say three employees were inside the building when the crash happened.

Detectives tell WAND News the suspect is described as a black female, standing 5'4" tall with a heavy build.

Photos submitted to WAND News by viewers show that a vehicle crashed through the glass on the building's south side and came to rest in the restaurant's dining area. The side of the restaurant that was damaged has been boarded up, and was not open as of 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.