Vehicle crashes into Springfield McDonald's

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One McDonald's location in Springfield is closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into the restaurant Saturday night.

According to our news partners at WTAX News Radio, the crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. at the McDonald's location near the intersection of South Sixth Street and South Grand Avenue East.

Photos submitted to WAND News by viewers show that a vehicle crashed through the glass on the building's south side and came to rest in the restaurant's dining area. The side of the restaurant that was damaged has been boarded up, and was not open as of 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

WAND News reached out the Springfield Police Department for more information, but officials have not yet responded to a request for comment.

More details to come...