Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the teen who died after a head-on crash in Pleasant Plains Sunday morning.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says Madeline Finch, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, on Illinois Route 125 near Glick Road. Edwards says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened at about 7:35 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2011 Toyota passenger car, driven by Finch, was traveling west on Route 125 when it crossed into the eastbound lane, crashing head-on with a 2013 Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer.

Lifestar Ambulance, the Pleasant Plains Fire Department, the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, the Sangamon County Coroner, and Illinois State Police responded to this incident. Illinois State Police continue to investigate this crash.