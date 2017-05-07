Teen dies in head-on crash Sunday morning

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person is dead after a two vehicle crash in Pleasant Plains Sunday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened on Illinois Route 125, near Glick Road, at about 7:35 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2011 Toyota passenger car was traveling west on Route 125 when it crossed into the eastbound lane, crashing head-on with a 2013 Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer.

Authorities say the 16-year-old driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead following the crash. Lifestar Ambulance, the Pleasant Plains Fire Department, the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, the Sangamon County Coroner, and Illinois State Police responded to this incident.