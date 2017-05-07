"Sunday Funday" raising money for APL

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Jaycees and Saturday Night Mix Lab are inviting the public to attend a "Sunday Funday" fundraiser on May 7.

Officials say the fundraiser will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at The Alamo, located at 115 North Fifth Street in Springfield. Attendees will be able to enjoy music played by multiple DJs while they enjoy drinks prepared by celebrity bartenders.

Tips collected by the celebrity bartenders will be donated to the Animal Protective League, with the money being used to help fund the first water fountains for dogs in Springfield.

