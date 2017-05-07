Shots fired on Decatur's north side, police investigating

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired on the city's north side Saturday evening.

Decatur police say officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Warren Street at about 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arriving, officers say they found shell casings, and witnesses reported that the shots were fired southbound.

Detectives say they have no suspects at this time. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.