UIS faculty, administration continue contract talks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Contract talks between University of Illinois administration and UIS United Faculty on Saturday morning turned into a 16-hour marathon bargaining session, ending early Sunday morning.

Day five of the ongoing strike between UIS faculty and administration kicked off with a bargaining session between the two sides at 9 a.m. According to a release from UIS United Faculty, the talks lasted until 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

United Faculty officials also say negotiations resumed at 10 a.m. Sunday morning, and that they are willing to work throughout the say to resolve issues.

In a release regarding the talks, UIS spokesperson Derek Schnapp says, "Negotiations continue again on this Sunday. We feel that good faith talks between the faculty union and the university administration is being productive. We are pleased to report that progress is being made and will provide more updates as they become available."