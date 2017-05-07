UIS strike over, tentative agreement met

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After five days out of the classroom, University of Illinois-Springfield United Faculty reached a tentative agreement with University administration and suspended its strike. The deal was reached following three days of bargaining sessions.

“We have negotiated a contract that will establish greater transparency going forward,” said Kristi Barnwell, Union Vice President and Associate Professor of History. “This is a step forward in bridging the gap between faculty members and administration.”

“More than anything, we as faculty have demonstrated just how integral we are to the success of this institution,” said Ryan Williams, Associate Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice. “I hope we have shown our students what it means to stand up for what you believe in. For us, it was a high quality educational experience.”

The final contract remains to be ratified by a vote of faculty before it can be put into effect. “We will call for a membership meeting and vote on the contract before the end of semester,” said Lynn Fisher, UIS United Faculty President and Associate Professor of Anthropology.

The University of Illinois Springfield Chancellor, Susan Koch, released a statement Sunday saying, “After a productive weekend of good faith negotiations, we are pleased to report that a tentative agreement between the University administration and the new UIS faculty union has been reached. As a result of leadership on both sides and a shared commitment to progress in the interest of our students, the work stoppage (strike) that began last week will not continue tomorrow. "



"We are so glad to be finishing this academic year on a strong note, with the largest-ever graduating class receiving their diplomas on May 13. As we move forward, we will continue working together to realize more of the aspirations of our students, faculty and all those who belong to our university family." says Koch.

UIS administration say final exams will proceed as scheduled.