UIS strike over, tentative agreement met

UIS strike over, tentative agreement metPosted: Updated:
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the teen who died after a head-on crash in Pleasant Plains Sunday morning.
Shots fired on Decatur's north side, police investigating
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired on the city's north side Saturday evening.
Suspect wanted in Springfield McDonald's hit and run
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say they are searching for a person who drove a vehicle into a McDonald's restaurant Saturday night.
Woman fights off attempted robbers in Walmart parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- It was in the middle of the afternoon in a busy Walmart parking lot when the unthinkable happened.
Decatur police investigating suspicious fire
DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire that happened on the city's northeast side Thursday night.
Pana mom raises two children with rare disease
It's rare to happen once. To Becky Cox, it happened twice. "They're basically a normal child stuck in a disabled body," Becky said. Both of her daughters, Gabby and Cashlynn, are diagnosed with Spinal
Springfield Gander Mountain to remain open
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Good news for Gander Mountain fans in Springfield, the store will stay open.
Conservation police, volunteers cleaning up Clinton Lake
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Volunteers joined Illinois Conservation Police in cleaning up trash and debris left in and around Clinton Lake Saturday afternoon.
Addiction recovery advocate visits Clinton
CLINTON, Ill (WAND)- Jaime Smith has been taking her struggle with addiction across the state. She is currently in her 13 month of recovery from pills and heroin. She is now in a process of being an advocate for those struggling with the disease. She receives hundreds of emails and messages a day and nearly half of those are requesting help in Dewitt county. Smith said, "I receive over 300 messages a day and over half of them are in Dewitt county reaching out f...
Illinois motorcyclists rallying for safety and awareness
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Members of the A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois Freedom By Choice Chapter are gathering in Springfield Sunday afternoon to participate in a motorcycle safety and awareness rally.
Local legends inducted into IBCA Hall of Fame
Illini chat: Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon
Amir Brummett commits to NIU; Armon next?
Illinois motorcyclists rallying for safety and awareness
From fired to retired: Sweeney's case settled
