CINCINNATI, OH -- Hardy Nickerson got his first taste of professional football at Bengals rookie camp last week, just a few days after signing on as an undrafted free agent.

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis knows Nickerson's father very well -- he was his linebackers coach with the Steelers in the early 90's. Lewis says that's a big reason why the team is giving Nickerson Jr. a shot.

