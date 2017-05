CINCINNATI, OH -- Hardy Nickerson was one of the most productive linebackers in the nation over the past couple years.

It's a big reason why he's getting a shot with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent.

Perhaps the biggest reason -- head coach Marvin Lewis' special bond with his father, Hardy Nickerson Sr. Lewis was his linebackers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1992.

