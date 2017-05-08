Seeds of Hope

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) On a Thursday morning at 11:30, a steady stream of men, women and children walk through the doors of the Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur.

Each will receive a fresh meal. If chef Steven Terry can help it, they’ll also receive a warm welcome.

“Every person that comes through the door, we try to greet them with a smile, because you don’t know what a person is going through in the course of a day,” Terry said, while hovering over a batch of French fries.

On an average day, about 350 people will come through the door. In recent years, more and more of the food they receive has been grown locally.

Three years ago, workers at the organization launched a field-to-table food program, with the intention of growing some of their own produce by turning vacant lots into gardens or adding greenhouses and raised garden beds.

“We thought ‘We’ve got all this space, and we’ve got this amazing soil, because Illinois has the best soil in the world. Why are we not utilizing it when we’re serving so much food here?’” explained Cindy Jackson, Education Programs Coordinator.

The field-to-table program serves another purpose: job training. Organizers offer classes in urban farming and in culinary arts. Some students from those classes go on to perform seasonal work for the project, and some seasonal workers continue on, mentoring new students, Jackson explained.

Along with concrete skills like raising plants from seed or cooking with fresh vegetables, Jackson said students also learn valuable “soft” skills like speaking professionally.

“It’s amazing to see that confidence bloom in somebody, and once they get to that place where they really believe in themselves, then you can see others believe in them as well,” Jackson said.