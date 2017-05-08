Decatur police investigating weekend robbery attempts

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and an attempted robbery that happened this past weekend.

Police say the attempted robbery happened in the 1000 block of East Johns Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. on May 6. Detectives say a woman was confronted by a man, who attempted to rob her. The victim told police that she then got involved in a fight with the man, which ended when she used pepper spray on him. Information regarding the suspect's description was not provided.

Decatur police say they are also looking into an armed robbery that happened in the 100 block of North Home Avenue at about 3:35 a.m. on May 7. Detectives say the victim was approached by two men, who talked with him before throwing him to the ground. Police say the victim was struck in the head multiple times, and that one of the suspects threatened the victim with a gun during the robbery. Money, a cell phone, and keys were taken. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the robbery.

Detectives say the first suspect was described as a black male in his early-to-mid 20s, standing 5'9" tall, weighing about 250 pounds, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and red shoes. The second suspect was described as a black male in his early-to-mid 20s, standing six feet tall, weighing about 170 pounds, and was armed with a handgun.

If you have any information regarding either of these incidents, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.