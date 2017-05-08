2 women injured in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says two people were injured in a shooting on the city's northeast side Sunday night.

Springfield police say the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Oakdale Street at about 9:59 p.m. Officers responding to the scene say they found two women inside a home who had sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One woman was shot in her left forearm, and the other had a graze wound to her hand. Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment. Five other people who were inside the house at the time of the shooting were not injured.

Officers spoke with witnesses, who said three black males fired several shots at the home, then drove away from the scene in a white Jeep. Further investigation of the area revealed about 30 spent shell casings across the street from the home.

This shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.