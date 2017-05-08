Recall issued for Aunt Jemima frozen products

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that Pinnacle Foods Inc. is recalling select Aunt Jemima frozen products due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Officials say this is a voluntary recall, being done as a precaution to protect consumers. The recall affects all "Best By" dates of the following Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles, and Frozen French Toast Slices distributed in the United States:

- AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz, UPC Code 019600054603

- AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz, UPC Code 019600054801

- AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz, UPC Code 019600057703

- AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz, UPC Code 019600058908

- AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz, UPC Code 019600059684

- AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz, UPC Code 019600061007

- AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz, UPC Code 019600062004

- AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz, UPC Code 019600062103

- AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz, UPC Code 019600062202

- AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz, UPC Code 019600062301

- AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz, UPC Code 019600064701

- AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz, UPC Code 019600064909

- AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz, UPC Code 019600066408

- AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz, UPC Code 019600068204

- AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz, UPC Code 019600069102

- AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM, UPC Code 019600435907

- AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT , UPC Code 019600435921

Additionally, the U.S. FDA is recalling the following two products in connection with Pinnacle Foods' voluntary recall:

- AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz, UPC Code 051000063915

- HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz, UPC Code 658276202903

No other Aunt Jemima or Hungry Man products are included in this recall. If you have purchased any of the recalled items, you should not consume them, and should returned for a full refund.

For more information, click here.