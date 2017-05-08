New executive director at Midwest Inland Port

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new executive director for Decatur's Midwest Inland Port has been named.

Officials say Economic Development Corporation of Decatur & Macon County's Community Marketing Manager Nicole Bateman was selected to be the multi-modal hub's new executive director. Bateman will take over executive director duties from Larry Altenbaumer, who will now work as a strategic advisor at the Midwest Inland Port.

In a release announcing the change, Bateman stated, "The community marketing and branding initiative – Limitless Decatur & Macon County – has accelerated since its launch two years ago, and now those efforts directly align with the marketing strategy of the MIP. Now is the right time for the complementing messages to be shared together on a national and global front. I’m honored to lead this effort and thankful for the leadership that has put both initiatives at the forefront of our community’s priority list."

