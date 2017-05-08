Urbana police seeking 2 for credit card number theft

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Police Department needs your help in identifying two people wanted in connection with the theft and unauthorized use of debit and credit card numbers.

Urbana police say this incident happened on April 9, 2017 when stolen debit/credit card numbers, used via cloned cards, were used at a grocery store to buy a $200 gift card and other inexpensive items. A still image from surveillance video depicting the suspects has been included in this article.

Urbana police also say the man wearing the red shirt in that image is also a suspect in similar incidents reported to Champaign police and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office. Detectives say it is possible that these men do not live in central Illinois, and that they may have been guests at some area hotels or motels. Police also say the man wearing the red shirt is believed to be driving a gray Infiniti QX60 SUV.

If you have any information on the identities of the people shown in the still image, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.