EIU altering summer hours to help cut cooling costs

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois University officials say they will close select buildings early on Fridays in an effort to save money.

The changes, effective immediately and lasting until August 11, will see certain buildings close at noon on Fridays. Officials say this will allow the university to raise the temperatures in the buildings, saving an estimated $500,000 in utility costs during this time period.

The new schedule will not affect the President's Office, Booth Library, University Police, Renewable Energy Center, or the Office of Admissions. Classes regularly scheduled in buildings affected by the change will be relocated to buildings where air conditioning will remain on.

Additionally, all university offices are required to be open to the public between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Fridays. Offices will return to regular business hours during weeks that have observed holidays.

