Scovill Zoo celebrating moms this weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Scovill Zoo is offering people a unique way to celebrate Mothers' Day this year.

Zoo officials say they will host "Zippy Zoo Day with Mom" on May 13, from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Attendees will be be able to enjoy games and animal presentations, and gifts will be given out while supplies last.

Additionally, mothers will receive free admission to the zoo with a paying child on May 13 and 14.

For more information about this and other programs at Scovill Zoo, call (217) 421-7435.