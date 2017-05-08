Champaign County Highway 20 closed for bridge replacement

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Highway Department says a construction project is causing the temporary closure of a portion of County Highway 20.

Officials say County Highway 20 will close while crews work to replace and repair a bridge just west of Market Street. The closure begins today, and is expected to last about four-to-six weeks, weather permitting.

Motorists will need to find an alternate route during this closure. For more information, call the Champaign County Highway Department at (217) 384-3776.