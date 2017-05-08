Mistake causes Argenta-Oreana schools to lose millions

Argenta, Ill. (WAND) – The call to the Argenta-Oreana school district had good news. They will receive a check from the state board of education for $942,512. The bad news? The district may have been shorted millions of dollars since 1997.

“Millions and millions of dollars. I anticipate probably $12 million to $15 million,” School Superintendent Damian Jones told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “We’ve had to take cost cutting measures over the years that we shouldn’t have had to make if we were getting the appropriate amount of money.

Poverty grants are a large part of general state aid to schools. However, an apparent mistake with school district maps has sent money which should have gone to Argenta to the Decatur school district instead. Many students who are enrolled in the Argenta-Oreana district live within Decatur city limits.

The mistake was corrected with the help of State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet.

While Argenta will collect the additional dollars, money will not be clawed back from the Decatur school district.

“There would be no attempt to take money from Decatur,” Jones stated. “This is not Decatur’s fault.”

An estimated 229 students per year were improperly listed as Decatur school students even though they are enrolled at Argenta. The $942,512 only represents 4 years of funding which is as far back as the state is allowed to go.