Treasurer Frerichs warns state could be downgraded to junk bond status

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs had some harsh words for Governor Rauner Monday morning.

"It is embarrassing and down right shameful that Illinois is in this deep of a hole." he said.

The treasurer says that Moody's has warned if the General Assembly and the Governor are unable to reach an agreement another credit downgrade is eminent. The state currently has the lowest bond rating in the country, to be downgraded would put Illinois in junk bond status. This downgrade would make it more expensive for the state to borrow money, due to rising interest rates from companies.



"Illinois has seen 6 credit downgrades under Governor Rauner and Moody's warned that Illinois is on the path to junk bond status if there is no agreement by May 31st." Said Treasurer Frerichs. "This budget impasse continues to wreck havoc on our state businesses, social service agencies, and our public colleges and universities are feeling the impact."

But the treasurer went further, saying the Governor needs to stop campaigning and start governing.

"You can not negotiate a budget while out on the campaign trail you can't negotiate a budget through press conferences and television commercials you have to present here in Springfield calling the leaders together to work out this deal." he said.

While criticizing the cuts that state universities have seen since the budget impasse began nearly two years ago.



"Education in this state does not end in the 12th grade. We know that if we want a well trained workforce, our students have to get some sort of credential past high school. Whether that be a four year university, an associates degree at a community college or some sort of skilled trade they have to continue learning past high school today."

The Rauner administration is fighting back against these claims, releasing a statement from Deputy Governor Leslie Munger.

"The fact is that the Treasurer spent years in Springfield voting for the very tax hikes and borrowing that have landed us in this place. Instead of holding press conferences, it would be helpful if he would encourage members of his party to work with the Governor on real change to get our state back on track."?

Lawmakers have just three weeks to reach an agreement, the scheduled end of session is May 31st.