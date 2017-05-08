Rain Chances Return

Rain Chances ReturnPosted:
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the teen who died after a head-on crash in Pleasant Plains Sunday morning.
Afternoon crash in Decatur sends 2 to hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says two people were injured in a crash on West Main Street this afternoon.
New executive director at Midwest Inland Port
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new executive director for Decatur's Midwest Inland Port has been named.
Suspect wanted in Springfield McDonald's hit and run
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say they are searching for a person who drove a vehicle into a McDonald's restaurant Saturday night.
Decatur police investigating weekend robbery attempts
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and an attempted robbery that happened this past weekend.
Illini commit Mark Smith joins elite company at IBCA Banquet
NORMAL -- Saturday night was a big one for Mark Smith, as he was presented with the Mr. Basketball trophy at the IBCA Hall of Fame banquet.
Scovill Zoo celebrating moms this weekend
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Scovill Zoo is offering people a unique way to celebrate Mothers' Day this year.
Lincoln Square Theatre closing its doors
The Lincoln Square Theater in Downtown Decatur is closing its doors.
Shots fired on Decatur's north side, police investigating
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired on the city's north side Saturday evening.
Recall issued for Aunt Jemima frozen products
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that Pinnacle Foods Inc. is recalling select Aunt Jemima frozen products due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
