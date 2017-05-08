Rain Chances Return

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - Several chances for scattered showers and storms are possible over the next few days.

Tuesday- A warm front will lift into northeastern Illinois keeping the bulk of the showers and storms along and northeast of a Bloomington to Danville to Paris. A few scattered storms can't be ruled out for other locations farther west. Heaviest rains look to set up across Indiana.

Wednesday- Cold front will slide into central Illinois and will become stationary Wednesday afternoon south of I-72. A wave will slide along the boundary helping to fire some showers and storms. A few storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds as the primary threat.

Wednesday night into Thursday- The stationary boundary will slip into the I-70 corridor taking the rain chances farther south Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible from I-72 south.

Keep in mind, the rains are not expected to be as heavy as the past couple of systems. Forecast models are showing .50" to 1" with locally heavier amounts of rain where some stronger storms develop Wednesday.