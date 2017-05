CHAMPAIGN -- Sophomore guard D.J. Williams is transferring from Illinois.

"After meeting with D.J., we came to the decision that a fresh start is in his best interest,' Illini head coach Brad Underwood said. "We wish him success with the next chapter of his career."

The former Simeon star appeared in 17 games this past season, averaging 2.3 points. He scored a career-best nine points against McKendree.