Demand for drivers

DECATUR,Ill (WAND)- CDL Instructor John Smith has been driving semi-trucks for more than 30 years. It's a passion that merged with a job to create a life long career.

Smith said, "after the first year or two you can go somewhere and the earnings could raise to $65-70,000 a year with benefits, make a good living for your family, I've been driving for 31 years, I've made a good living at it."

Along with truck drivers, nursing, engineers and home health care ranked in the top ten for most in-demand jobs according to a recent study.

At Richland Community College, students can register for a CDL class for $3,750.00, complete 160 hours and be on there way to a $40-50,000 a year career.

Smith added, "those companies are looking for those safe, courteous, professional drivers. Someone that is going to go and run down the interstate at a reasonable rate of speed 63-65 miles an hour not weaving in and out of traffic not tailgating doing all the things that we see everyday talking, texting."

For more information on the course just follow the link.