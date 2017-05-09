One shot in Decatur Monday night

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) One person was shot in the back Monday night around the 1400 block of East Prairie Street, police said.

Officers said they were called to the area around 10 p.m. on reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they reported finding one person who had been shot in the back. Police said the injury is not considered life threatening.

Authorities said early Tuesday they had not made any arrests in the case and did not yet know who the shooter was. They asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Decatur Police.