Eastern Illinois Foodbank feeding veterans in need

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois Foodbank officials say they are providing veterans in need with produce, bread, and more during a "Pop-Up Food Pantry for Veterans" in Danville Tuesday morning.

Officials say this event will be held from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Cannon Place Community Center. Veterans who meet income eligibility requirements and bring proof of veteran status will be able to receive fruits, vegetables, bread, bakery items, and other pantry staples. Income eligibility requirements are listed below:

Household Size | Maximum Monthly Income

1 $1,832

2 $2,470

3 $3,108

4 $3,746

5 $4,385

6 $5,023

7 $5,663

8 $6,304

For more information about this and other "Pop-Up Food Pantries" hosted by Eastern Illinois Foodbank, click here.