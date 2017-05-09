Public invited to free shredding event in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Environmental Management Department is teaming up with The Salvation Army to host a free paper shredding event on May 9.

From 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., you will be able to bring any unwanted papers or documents with sensitive information to 229 West Main Street to be properly destroyed. Each person will be able to bring up to five boxes of documents to be shredded, and staples and paper clips do not need to be removed.

Anyone who attends this event is encouraged to bring a canned food donation, which will benefit the Salvation Army.

For more information about this or other events hosted by the Macon County Environmental Management Department, click here.