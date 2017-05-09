Deadly motorcycle crash victim identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died in a crash on Springfield's northeast side on May 6.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says Justin Heath, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle versus vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Edwards says an autopsy was performed Monday, and that the preliminary cause of death is from injuries sustained in the crash.

Springfield police say the crash happened at the intersection of North Dirksen Parkway and East Linden Avenue. Police also say the driver of the vehicle, identified as Doris Fisher, 46, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.