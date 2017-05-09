CICBC hosting blood drive in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is encouraging people to make a potentially lifesaving donation during a blood drive in Decatur on May 17.

CICBC officials say the drive will be held at Decatur Memorial Hospital from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Donors at this event will receive a voucher for a free baseball-themed t-shirt.

If you wish to donate, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and have a valid photo I.D. Additionally, officials say donors who last gave blood on or before March 22, 2017 will be eligible to donate.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, click here and use code 60703 to locate the drive.