Springfield woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say a woman was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the neck Monday night.

At about 7:47 p.m., Springfield police officers went to a local hospital to speak with a woman who called 911 and said her boyfriend had been stabbed in the neck. When police arrived, officers spoke with Morgan Needham, 21, who told police her boyfriend had been stabbed in the neck by an unknown black man outside of their home in the 1200 block of South Spring Street.

Springfield police detectives began investigating this stabbing, and during their investigation detectives say they determined that Needham was responsible for the stabbing. Needham was then arrested and brought to Sangamon County Jail.

Needham is facing preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon. The investigation into this stabbing is ongoing.