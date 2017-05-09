Macon County Fair attractions announced

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Carnival rides, pageants, and a demolition derby are among several attractions announced for this year's Macon County Fair.

This year's fair, marking the event's 161th anniversary, will be held from June 6 through June 11. Officials say attendees will be able to enjoy carnival rides all six days, with $2 ride deals on June 6 and June 10, and $22 arm band deals on June 7, 8, and 11.

Other events being held include the Macon County Fair Pageant, IPA tractor and truck pulls, the Adorable Baby Contest, a rodeo, the Illinois State Fair Karaoke Contest, livestock shows, and a demolition derby.

Admission to this year's fair is $2 per person, with no charge for children ages three and under, and parking on the fairgrounds is free. Opening times for the fair are 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

