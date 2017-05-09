Danville shootings leave 2 injured

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department needs your help in its investigation into a pair of shootings that happened within the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, Danville police say they received reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Moore Street at about 8:39 p.m. Monday evening. Officers dispatched to the scene say they found a 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. Officers also say they spoke with several people at the scene at the time of the shooting, and that very little information was provided in those interviews.

Police say the second shooting happened in the 500 block of Anderson Street at about 1:12 p.m. Officers say they found a 27-year-old man at the scene with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was walking in the area when someone shot at him from a gray-colored vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

If you have any information regarding either of these shootings, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.