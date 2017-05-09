Woman pleads not guilty to DUI in school bus crash

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who Moultrie County deputies say crashed into a school bus in February has pled not guilty to multiple DUI charges.

According to court records, Scarlett McKinzie, 36, has pled not guilty to three counts of aggravated DUI in connection with the February 10 crash.

Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Moultrie County Road and Route 32 East, just south of Sullivan. According to detectives, a van driven by McKinzie stopped at the stop sign, then pulled out into the road, hitting a school bus and causing it to flip onto its side.

Deputies also say five students, the bus driver, and McKinzie were taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash.

McKinzie's trial is scheduled to begin on July 31, 2017. She is scheduled to appear in court on July 13 for a pretrial hearing.