Storms chances return Wednesday; Some strong to severe

One shot in Decatur Monday night
The person was shot in the back, but the injury is not considered life-threatening.
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the teen who died after a head-on crash in Pleasant Plains Sunday morning.
Afternoon crash in Decatur sends 2 to hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says two people were injured in a crash on West Main Street this afternoon.
Lincoln Square Theatre closing its doors
The Lincoln Square Theater in Downtown Decatur is closing its doors.
Deadly motorcycle crash victim identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died in a crash on Springfield's northeast side on May 6.
Mistake causes Argenta-Oreana schools to lose millions
Argenta, Ill. (WAND) – The call to the Argenta-Oreana school district had good news. They will receive a check from the state board of education for $942,512. The bad news? The district may have been shorted millions of dollars since 1997.
Springfield woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say a woman was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the neck Monday night.
Illinois officials unveil plan to reintroduce alligator gar
Illinois officials have released detailed plans for how they'll reintroduce a giant fish that was thought to be extinct from the state's waters.
New executive director at Midwest Inland Port
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new executive director for Decatur's Midwest Inland Port has been named.
Decatur police investigating weekend robbery attempts
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and an attempted robbery that happened this past weekend.
