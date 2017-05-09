Storms chances return Wednesday; Some strong to severe

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a 2-Slight Risk in place along and north of a Springfield to Sullivan to Tuscola to Paris line. 1-Marginal Risk in place for the rest central Illinois tomorrow (Wednesday). A stationary boundary will set up across the area with a wave riding along that boundary. Showers and storms will fire across Missouri and track east. Threat for showers and storms will continue into Thursday morning. A brief break in the action Thursday morning before more showers and storms fire and slide into south central Illinois Thursday afternoon/evening.

Main Threat: Strong winds and large hail

Timing: Afternoon into Late Evening hours. Locally heavy downpours possible with stronger storms. Stay tuned for more forecast updates.