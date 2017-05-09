Cleanup underway at Warrensburg petroleum spill

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says Illinois EPA officials are helping contain and clean a petroleum leak that was found in rural Warrensburg on Monday.

Deputies say the leak was found in a section of pipeline crossing Hackney Road, about one mile south of Warrensburg. That section of pipeline, owned by Wood River Pipe Lines LLC, has been shut down while cleanup efforts are underway.

Officials estimate about 250 gallons of petroleum was leaked into the ground, and that there are no injuries or threats to public health or safety. Cleanup efforts are expected to be completed within the next 72-to-96 hours.

Illinois EPA officials are on scene to monitor the situation, and Wood River Pipe Lines crews are repairing and replacing the damaged pipeline.