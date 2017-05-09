NOAA weather radio station off air

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - The National Weather Service Office Central Illinois says all 9 of central IL's NOAA Weather Radios are off the air due to a phone line outage since 1 pm CDT Tuesday, May 9th.

This includes the following NOAA Weather Radios...

KZZ-66 in Galesburg at 162.400 mhz



WXJ-71 in Peoria at 162.475 mhz



KZZ-65 in Bloomington at 162.525 mhz

WXJ-76 in Champaign at 162.550 mhz



WXM-90 in Jacksonville at 162.525 mhz



WXJ-75 in Springfield at 162.400 mhz



KXI-46 in Shelbyville at 162.500 mhz

KXI-47 in Paris at 162.525 mhz

KXI-48 in Newton at 162.450 mhz

Crews are working to resolve the issue.