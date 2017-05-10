One dead after Decatur fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) Firefighters are investigating a deadly Tuesday night house fire.

One person died in the fire at the intersection of Maffit and Moore, and another person was airlifted to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said at the scene.

A woman named Kathy Clark said she first saw smoke coming from the house while visiting a friend nearby.

“When I got out of my car, I could see smoke coming out of the top of a window there on the side of the house,” Clark said. “I know those people, so I just took off running across the street and yelling their names trying to get somebody to respond and call 911 while I tried to get the basement door open.”

Clark said another man nearby tried to help too.

“The front door was open, but the screen door was shut. I opened it and smoke just started rolling out, so I couldn’t go in there at all,” Clark said. “I went around to the side door, and I couldn’t go in there at all … I just communicated with the dispatch until someone got here. It’s about all I could do.”

Clark said firefighters arrived at the scene very quickly.

Abbott said firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. He said a dog also died in the fire.