One dead after Decatur fire

One dead after Decatur firePosted:
Springfield woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say a woman was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the neck Monday night.
Woman pleads not guilty to DUI in school bus crash
MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who Moultrie County deputies say crashed into a school bus in February has pled not guilty to multiple DUI charges.
Macon County Fair attractions announced
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Carnival rides, pageants, and a demolition derby are among several attractions announced for this year's Macon County Fair.
Illinois officials unveil plan to reintroduce alligator gar
Illinois officials have released detailed plans for how they'll reintroduce a giant fish that was thought to be extinct from the state's waters.
One shot in Decatur Monday night
The person was shot in the back, but the injury is not considered life-threatening.
Deadly motorcycle crash victim identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died in a crash on Springfield's northeast side on May 6.
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the teen who died after a head-on crash in Pleasant Plains Sunday morning.
Cleanup underway at Warrensburg petroleum spill
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says Illinois EPA officials are helping contain and clean a petroleum leak that was found in rural Warrensburg on Monday.
Afternoon crash in Decatur sends 2 to hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says two people were injured in a crash on West Main Street this afternoon.
Lincoln Square Theatre closing its doors
The Lincoln Square Theater in Downtown Decatur is closing its doors.
Overnight Forecast
Mistake causes Argenta-Oreana schools to lose millions
Demand for drivers
Report: Mother shook baby ‘harder than usual’
Attempted kidnapping reported at local laundromat
