One arrested, accused of sharing photos of ex

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrested a man early Tuesday on allegations he shared explicit photographs and videos of a former girlfriend through social media.

The woman told police in December that the man, who is 24 years old, had sent her several explicit photos of herself through Facebook messages. She said several relatives had also contacted her to say they had received explicit photographs and videos of the woman from the former boyfriend.

WAND is not publishing the name of either the man or woman to protect the privacy of the alleged victim.

The woman told police she allowed the man to take the photos and video on a cell phone during their one-year relationship but had told him he could not share the photos or video with anyone else.

Police arrested the man at Decatur Memorial Hospital around 3 a.m. Tuesday, after he admitted to punching out the window and breaking the light bulbs at a current girlfriend’s home.