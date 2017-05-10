Arrest warrant issued in Springfield McDonald's crash

Arrest warrant issued in Springfield McDonald's crashPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
One dead after Decatur fire
Updated with information on firefighters' response and the origin of the fire.
-
Woman pleads not guilty to DUI in school bus crash
MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who Moultrie County deputies say crashed into a school bus in February has pled not guilty to multiple DUI charges.
Illinois officials unveil plan to reintroduce alligator gar
Illinois officials have released detailed plans for how they'll reintroduce a giant fish that was thought to be extinct from the state's waters.
-
Springfield woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say a woman was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the neck Monday night.
-
Macon County Fair attractions announced
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Carnival rides, pageants, and a demolition derby are among several attractions announced for this year's Macon County Fair.
-
Cleanup underway at Warrensburg petroleum spill
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says Illinois EPA officials are helping contain and clean a petroleum leak that was found in rural Warrensburg on Monday.
-
One shot in Decatur Monday night
The person was shot in the back, but the injury is not considered life-threatening.
-
Deadly motorcycle crash victim identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died in a crash on Springfield's northeast side on May 6.
-
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the teen who died after a head-on crash in Pleasant Plains Sunday morning.
-
Some decry Coles Co. tax reassessments
Dozens packed a county board meeting, voicing concerns over commercial property assessments.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Overnight Forecast
-
Woman pleads not guilty to DUI in school bus crash
-
Cleanup underway at Warrensburg petroleum spill
-
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
-
Springfield woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
-
Mistake causes Argenta-Oreana schools to lose millions
Coles County reassessment issue
-
Demand for drivers
-
Noah Newman and Colin Bonner preview MidState Cup
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.