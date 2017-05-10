Arrest warrant issued in Springfield McDonald's crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a hit-and-run at a McDonald's restaurant this past weekend.

Springfield police say the arrest warrant was issued for Antonia M. Andrews, 30. Detectives say the crash was captured on surveillance video, and that Andrews can be seen getting out of the vehicle and walking away after the crash.

A still image from surveillance video has been included in this article. To view the surveillance video, check out our Facebook page.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Andrews, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.