U of I football player facing robbery, home invasion charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - A University of Illinois football player is facing home invasion and armed robbery charges.

According to court records, Darta Lee, 18, is in custody on preliminary charges of home invasion and armed robbery. Lee is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges in Champaign County court on May 11.

Lee is an offensive lineman for the U of I football team, beginning with the Illini in the 2016-2017 season.