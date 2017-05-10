Another recall issued for frozen waffle products

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials say another voluntary recall has been issued for frozen waffle products over concerns of Listeria contamination.

The voluntary recall was issued by Fourth Street Barbecue, Inc. for all lot numbers of "Save-A-Lot Pick 5 Chicken Waffle Sandwiches." Officials say the recall was issued in "an abundance of caution" after the supplier of the waffles, Pinnacle Foods, notified Fourth Street Barbeque of the potential for Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Pinnacle Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of several products, including frozen waffles, on May 5.

The recalled product has the UPC code 051933353664. A photo of the packaging has been included in this article. If you have purchased this product, you are asked to return it for a full refund.

For more information about this recall, click here.