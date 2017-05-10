Wal-Mart purse snatching suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police have made an arrest after a purse snatching incident in Springfield last week.

Springfield police say 26-year-old Jessica N. Spencer was arrested on Tuesday for attempted robbery and aggravated battery for her involvement with a purse snatching of a 52-year-old female in the Wal-Mart parking lot at 2760 N. Dirksen Parkway on May 4.

The victim, Jenny Qualls, was at the Walmart on Dirksen Drive, Thursday evening around 5 p.m, when while putting away her groceries in her car, a woman attempted to rob her. Qualls said she was reaching for her second bag when a young girl came running up to the cart. She grabbed Quall’s purse and took off running. Qualls followed the suspect and got in the fleeing vehicle.

Police say the victim and Spencer struggled over the purse. The victim lost possession and pushed the victim out of the moving truck while fleeing the parking lot.

Qualls was able to get her purse back. She sustained minor injuries from hitting the pavement.

Spencer was arrested and booked in the Sangamon County Jail.