Grandparents Raise Grandchildren

90-year-old dies in house fire
Updated with information on firefighters' response and the origin of the fire.
One arrested, accused of sharing photos of ex
The woman told police the man sent explicit photos and videos to her family members.
Woman pleads not guilty to DUI in school bus crash
MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who Moultrie County deputies say crashed into a school bus in February has pled not guilty to multiple DUI charges.
Illinois officials unveil plan to reintroduce alligator gar
Illinois officials have released detailed plans for how they'll reintroduce a giant fish that was thought to be extinct from the state's waters.
Wal-Mart purse snatching suspect arrested
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police have made an arrest after a purse snatching incident in Springfield last week.
Springfield woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say a woman was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the neck Monday night.
3 UI football players facing robbery, home invasion charges
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - A University of Illinois football player is facing home invasion and armed robbery charges.
Macon County Fair attractions announced
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Carnival rides, pageants, and a demolition derby are among several attractions announced for this year's Macon County Fair.
Arrest warrant issued in Springfield McDonald's crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a hit-and-run at a McDonald's restaurant this past weekend.
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the teen who died after a head-on crash in Pleasant Plains Sunday morning.
Video shows van crashing into McDonald's
Mistake causes Argenta-Oreana schools to lose millions
Overnight Forecast
Cleanup underway at Warrensburg petroleum spill
Coles County reassessment issue
Suspect wanted in Springfield McDonald's hit and run
Weather radio programming dates
Agribusiness Today
