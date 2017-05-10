Abortion expansion bill headed to Governor Rauner's desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The controversial bill that expands abortion coverage in the state is headed to the governor's desk after passing the Senate Wednesday afternoon.

The legislation would do two things, first, it would remove trigger language from the Illinois Abortion Law of 1975 that could make abortion illegal in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned federally. Next, it would expand coverage of abortions to those on Medicaid and state employee health insurances.

Supporters of the bill say it is about ensuring all women have access to safe and legal abortions regardless of their income, or what happens federally. Female Senators were fighting back against pro-life opponents of the bill during the floor debate.

"If you find it a disgraceful practice that you don't believe in. Guess what? You have the choice not to do it.But don't take that choice away from somebody who may find themselves in a situation where it is an appropriate choice." said Senator Linda Holmes, D-Aurora.

Opponents of the measure say this legislation will use taxpayer dollars to fund abortions, while many residents in the state don't agree with abortion. Senator Kyle McCarter, R-Vandalia, spoke during the debate expressing his pro-life views.

"I know that they were created for a purpose. I am not going to be responsible in any way for taking that life away. I urge a no vote." he said.

The bill passed with a vote of 33-22.

It will now head to Governor Rauner's desk, where he will likely veto the bill.