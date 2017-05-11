Arcola's Plummer ignites community with home run

ARCOLA -- He hit the ball up the middle, then he ran like mad.



Cheers erupted, and Eric Plummer just kept running.



The Arcola senior was already the most popular player on the Purple Riders, and when he crossed home plate, it solidified it.



Thirty-eight thousand views later, the people of Facebook know what Arcolans have known for 18 years: Eric Plummer is an inspiration.



Click the video above to hear from Plummer, his coach Jeff Thomas and fellow senior Blake Lindenmeyer on Plummer's role on the team.