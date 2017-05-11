Search continues for suspects in State Fairgrounds shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Springfield are still searching for whoever is responsible for a shooting at the Illinois Building on the State Fairgrounds in April.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office believes the shooting began when rival gang members exchanged gunfire inside and outside of the building.

Deputies were dispatched to the Illinois State Fairgrounds in the 800 block of Sangamon Avenue at about 1:09 a.m. on April 16 for a report of "several active shooters and several victims near the main gate." Upon arriving, deputies reported seeing a line of vehicles leaving the area, and a large crowd of people running in different directions.

After the crowd dispersed, deputies say they found a large number of spent shell casings, as well as bullet holes and other damage to the Illinois building, the Expo Building, and several vehicles in the area. Detectives say initial investigative efforts revealed that the Illinois building had been rented out for a party, and that a fight led to the incident.

Deputies say they eventually found four victims at local hospitals that were being treated for non-life-threatening cut/stab wounds.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.