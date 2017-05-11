Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive taking place Saturday

(WAND) - Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. It's the largest one-day food collection event in the nation.

Just last year over 78 million pounds of food were collected to feed about 30 million people.

AFL-CIO and unions will collect non-perishable food donations in a bag by your mailbox on May 13. Volunteers will also sort the food and distribute items to local charities in need.

Over 150 volunteers are needed for the event in Decatur. If you would like to volunteer you can report to Fairview Park, Nelson Park or the BCTGM Union Hall at 2955 N. Woodford between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information on the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, click here.